No arrests after numerous gunshots fired near Airport and Murray

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two cars were riddled with bullets after one or more gunmen opened fire near a strip mall parking lot Sunday night.

Witnesses told 11 News they heard upward of 20 gunshots in the Airport and Murray area just before 5:30 p.m.

“At first, I thought it was fireworks, but then it kept going and it was too consistent ... that’s when I realized it was gunshots,” said John Bohlman, who was on his way to the convenience store at the time.

Police say they took multiple calls from people in the area.

“I stopped at the bar here and talk to somebody that I know, and she heard it also. ... I didn’t know if it was coming from the bar here or the car wash because it was echoing off the wall back here,” Bohlman said.

Responding officers confirmed finding two empty cars with bullet holes near the Loaf ‘n Jug at 4335 Airport Road. Shattered glass could be seen strewn across the surrounding asphalt.

Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired or released suspect information. No injuries were reported.

“It seems like stuff like that is starting to become more common, which is unfortunate. I mean, there’s a lot of families around here. Especially families with small children and it’s just sad to see,” Bohlman told 11 News.

