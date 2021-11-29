Advertisement

Juvenile suspected of attempted murder in 2 different shootings in El Paso County

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile is suspected of attempted murder following two shootings in El Paso County.

The first shooting was reported on Nov. 19 at about 6 in the morning in the 500 block of Highway 85/87. Deputies say the victim was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later released. The victim is believed to have been shot in an area near Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard.

On Nov. 20, a second person was shot near Highway 85 and S. Academy. The second victim was hit in the arm and survived.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a juvenile is facing two charges of attempted murder. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

