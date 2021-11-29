Hanukkah begins in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Hanukkah began a little early this year. While the Jewish holiday typically coincides with Christmas, Sunday marked the first of its eight nights. The holiday starts on a different day each year as it follows the Hebrew calendar.

Hanukkah is the celebration of Jewish people regaining control of the temple in Jerusalem over 2,100 years ago after it was taken by the Syrian-Greeks.

“The beautiful thing about Hanukkah is how it shines and makes such a big difference... It brings a message of courage, hope, happiness, and strength to people in their lives,” said Rabbi Moshe Liberow, Director of Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado.

Each night, a new candle is lit on the menorah until all eight are lit. Sunday Liberow lit the first candle on the big menorah at the corner of W. Rockrimmon Blvd. and Allegheny Dr.

Liberow shared with 11 News the meaning of the menorah.

“The menorah is a beacon of faith, courage, and right over might. And spreading the idea that one little light can spread, can eradicate much darkness and spread much positivity in the world,” said Liberow.

He says the eight candles represent the eight nights the menorah in the temple stayed lit, despite lacking enough fuel of olive oil.

Two celebrations will be held this week in Colorado Springs:

-The 21st annual Community Menorah Lighting ceremony will be held at the Chabad Center on Dec. at 6 p.m. The address is 6616 a Delmonico Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

-Then on Dec. 5, the Parade of Menorahs on Cars will start at the center at 2:30 p.m.

