Advertisement

Hanukkah begins in Colorado Springs

By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:27 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Hanukkah began a little early this year. While the Jewish holiday typically coincides with Christmas, Sunday marked the first of its eight nights. The holiday starts on a different day each year as it follows the Hebrew calendar.

Hanukkah is the celebration of Jewish people regaining control of the temple in Jerusalem over 2,100 years ago after it was taken by the Syrian-Greeks.

“The beautiful thing about Hanukkah is how it shines and makes such a big difference... It brings a message of courage, hope, happiness, and strength to people in their lives,” said Rabbi Moshe Liberow, Director of Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado.

Each night, a new candle is lit on the menorah until all eight are lit. Sunday Liberow lit the first candle on the big menorah at the corner of W. Rockrimmon Blvd. and Allegheny Dr.

Liberow shared with 11 News the meaning of the menorah.

“The menorah is a beacon of faith, courage, and right over might. And spreading the idea that one little light can spread, can eradicate much darkness and spread much positivity in the world,” said Liberow.

He says the eight candles represent the eight nights the menorah in the temple stayed lit, despite lacking enough fuel of olive oil.

Two celebrations will be held this week in Colorado Springs:

-The 21st annual Community Menorah Lighting ceremony will be held at the Chabad Center on Dec. at 6 p.m. The address is 6616 a Delmonico Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

-Then on Dec. 5, the Parade of Menorahs on Cars will start at the center at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Travis Lavely says his trailer has a couple pieces of rebar attached to the back gate. The...
Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’

Latest News

Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs
Three car crash at Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy
Colorado Springs shots fired Sunday
Police investigating shots fired in east Colorado Springs
Warm & Dry Week
Mild, Dry Week...
Warm & Dry Week
Very Mild, Very Dry Week