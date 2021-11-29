Advertisement

FH Beerworks releases Five Dollar Lager on Black Friday

FH Beerworks is releasing a Five Dollar Lager starting at noon on Black Friday.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - FH Beerworks is releasing a Five Dollar Lager starting at noon on Black Friday.

This is a locally brewed craft beer at an affordable price, as inflation continues to raise the cost of many items. In a press release, FH Beerworks says, “No matter what other factors are impacting the economy in our community, the team at FH Beerworks is now offering this extremely affordable, locally brewed, high quality craft beer, for Five Dollars, every day”.

The Five Dollar Lager will be on tap at FH Beerworks and is available by the pint as well as in crowlers to-go. Officials say the price will not raise, and lager will be on tap every day.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

