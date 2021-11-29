1 killed in Highway 96 crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers believe alcohol or drugs played a role in a crash that killed one in Pueblo County early Monday morning.

The driver of a Nissan Titan was traveling west on Highway 96 just outside Pueblo when he ran off the road, crashed into several large rocks, and flipped his vehicle. State Patrol says while he was wearing a seat belt, his injuries were too severe and he was killed.

State Patrol did not provide a location for the crash. The driver has only been identified as a 30-year-old man.

No other vehicles were involved and no other people were reported in the pickup.

