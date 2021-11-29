Advertisement

1 killed in Highway 96 crash near Pueblo

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers believe alcohol or drugs played a role in a crash that killed one in Pueblo County early Monday morning.

The driver of a Nissan Titan was traveling west on Highway 96 just outside Pueblo when he ran off the road, crashed into several large rocks, and flipped his vehicle. State Patrol says while he was wearing a seat belt, his injuries were too severe and he was killed.

State Patrol did not provide a location for the crash. The driver has only been identified as a 30-year-old man.

No other vehicles were involved and no other people were reported in the pickup.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Police looking for suspects after 5 are shot in Aurora
Travis Lavely says his trailer has a couple pieces of rebar attached to the back gate. The...
Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’

Latest News

Hanukkah began a little early this year. While the Jewish holiday typically coincides with...
Hanukkah begins in Colorado Springs
Warm & Dry Week
Mild and dry week
Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs
Three car crash at Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy
Colorado Springs shots fired Sunday
Police investigating shots fired in east Colorado Springs