Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver shut down northbound I-25 for hours after colliding with another vehicle overnight.

Witnesses told police they saw a van traveling southbound in the northbound lanes just before it crashed into a Dodge Charger. The wreck happened at the Cimarron exit (141) just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Police say everyone involved was transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been reported.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a traffic accident with trapped party at Cimarron St and I25. #workingtrapped pic.twitter.com/tfAzKfpoIK — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 28, 2021

Drunk driving is suspected, and police say an arrest is pending. The suspect driver has not been identified.

The interstate reopened at 6:15 a.m.

