Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs

First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 27, 2021.
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 27, 2021. One of the drivers was reportedly traveling the wrong way on the interstate.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver shut down northbound I-25 for hours after colliding with another vehicle overnight.

Witnesses told police they saw a van traveling southbound in the northbound lanes just before it crashed into a Dodge Charger. The wreck happened at the Cimarron exit (141) just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Police say everyone involved was transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been reported.

Drunk driving is suspected, and police say an arrest is pending. The suspect driver has not been identified.

The interstate reopened at 6:15 a.m.

