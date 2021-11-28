Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver shut down northbound I-25 for hours after colliding with another vehicle overnight.
Witnesses told police they saw a van traveling southbound in the northbound lanes just before it crashed into a Dodge Charger. The wreck happened at the Cimarron exit (141) just after 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
One person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Police say everyone involved was transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been reported.
Drunk driving is suspected, and police say an arrest is pending. The suspect driver has not been identified.
The interstate reopened at 6:15 a.m.
