Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was arrested for murder after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning.

Jefferson County deputies found a man shot to death inside a camper in Conifer while responding to reports of gunfire just before 1 a.m.

The suspect was gone, but the sheriff’s office says deputies swiftly caught up with her.

“The suspect, Sarah Kalan, fled the scene in a truck, but was quickly located by deputies and taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Kalan, 36, was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility n charges of first-degree murder, menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kalan has a criminal history spanning nearly 20 years, according to court records, including a 2006 conviction on assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident in Colorado Springs.

