Advertisement

Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper

Suspect Sarah Kalan
Suspect Sarah Kalan(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was arrested for murder after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning.

Jefferson County deputies found a man shot to death inside a camper in Conifer while responding to reports of gunfire just before 1 a.m.

The suspect was gone, but the sheriff’s office says deputies swiftly caught up with her.

“The suspect, Sarah Kalan, fled the scene in a truck, but was quickly located by deputies and taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Kalan, 36, was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility n charges of first-degree murder, menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kalan has a criminal history spanning nearly 20 years, according to court records, including a 2006 conviction on assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Travis Lavely says his trailer has a couple pieces of rebar attached to the back gate. The...
Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
Toys for Tots in Southern Colorado
Toys for Tots experiencing new challenges for 2021 donations

Latest News

Chief Jeff Teschner End of Watch
32-year veteran of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office dies unexpectedly
Police looking for suspects after 5 are shot in Aurora
Awesome Sunday, quiet week
Bright & Warmer Sunday
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs