Advertisement

Police looking for suspects after 5 are shot in Aurora

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the gunmen after five people were shot in Aurora overnight.

Officers say they found the first two victims just after midnight Sunday in the area of Dayton Street and Colfax Avenue.

“Officers rendered first aid and a tourniquet was applied to one of the victims. They were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment,” the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.

Three more gunshot victims soon showed up at an area emergency room. All five of the victims are males between 16-20 years old and are expected to survive, police said.

Detectives are now investigating whether the quintuple-shooting is connected to a party happening in the area around the same time. Officers responding to the first victims ran into a large crowd leaving that party.

Currently, there is no suspect information. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer
Travis Lavely says his trailer has a couple pieces of rebar attached to the back gate. The...
Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Toys for Tots in Southern Colorado
Toys for Tots experiencing new challenges for 2021 donations
1 dead in Thanksgiving shooting in east Pueblo

Latest News

Awesome Sunday, quiet week
Bright & Warmer Sunday
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert