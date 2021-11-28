Police looking for suspects after 5 are shot in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the gunmen after five people were shot in Aurora overnight.

Officers say they found the first two victims just after midnight Sunday in the area of Dayton Street and Colfax Avenue.

“Officers rendered first aid and a tourniquet was applied to one of the victims. They were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment,” the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.

Three more gunshot victims soon showed up at an area emergency room. All five of the victims are males between 16-20 years old and are expected to survive, police said.

Detectives are now investigating whether the quintuple-shooting is connected to a party happening in the area around the same time. Officers responding to the first victims ran into a large crowd leaving that party.

Currently, there is no suspect information. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

