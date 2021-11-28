Advertisement

32-year veteran of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office dies unexpectedly

Chief Jeff Teschner End of Watch
Chief Jeff Teschner End of Watch(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of one of its own.

“It is with great sadness that Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor and the entire PCSO family announce the off-duty death of Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Teschner, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, died suddenly in his home Friday night. His passing was not COVID-related, the sheriff’s office said, offering no further details.

“We express our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and the entire PCSO community on this tragic loss. Rest in Peace Chief Teschner.”

