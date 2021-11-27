Advertisement

Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - An argument over driving turned deadly when a teenager and ex-police officer traded gunfire in an Aurora neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say the 36-year-old man and a group of teens were fighting over alleged careless driving through the Tollgate Crossing subdivision when weapons were drawn. Doorbell video obtained by sister station CBS Denver shows the 17-year-old boy raising his arm and the man pointing what looks like a gun back at him.

Then, the sound of gunfire.

Officers confirm multiple rounds were fired, with witnesses telling CBS Denver they heard as many as six to eight gunshots.

“And I honestly didn’t [know] that it was gunshots. I didn’t think it was anything happening here,” one neighbor told the station.

Both people involved were hit. The man was shot in the leg but was able to perform chest compressions on the teen until first responders arrived. The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“It looked like a TV show. There’s crime tape, the crime scene. I see someone get into an ambulance and about 100 cop cars -- was wild. Kids are gonna be kids. You know, I wish he could have learned a lesson, but not that way. Like no one deserves to die,” another neighbor said, describing the aftermath.

Detectives are still determining who fired first, and as of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made. The Aurora Police Department confirmed the adult was a former Greenwood Village police officer. He has not been identified further. The teen’s name has also not been released.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of South Addison Way, near Gun Club Road and Belleview Avenue in southeast Aurora.

