Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is searching the city, trying to spot his stolen trailer.

“There are a couple pieces of rebar that were attached to the back gate. The rims and spare are all black. The trailer was just freshly painted black, and it has LED rear lights on it which most trailers don’t have,” Travis Lavely told 11 News, describing the trailer as distinct.

The trailer was stolen on Nov. 22 from right outside Lavely’s home near Main Street and Fillmore. The brazen thieves stole it in broad daylight.

“[My fiance] noticed it was missing around 10:30, 11 [in the morning]. I was notified around noon. She thought I had the trailer,” Lavely said.

It was more than just a trailer that was taken. Lavely, who owns Colorado Pawns and Landscape, tells 11 News it was full of equipment he needs to run his business. Without those tools, he can’t work.

“I just felt violated. I didn’t know really what to think. I just can’t believe somebody would do this and take away from my family. Food out of my family’s mouths, and I got equipment on other jobs that I can’t get to right now. Just very stressed out.”

Lavely’s family has spent the holiday week scouring the Springs, hoping to find the trailer.

“We’re driving around all day and night, and the gas that goes into that. Putting my customers off. Coming up with another trailer and the money to do that. Just all around is no good.”

If anyone has information on the theft, they’re urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

“There is an active case going on with the police right now with that trailer so if you give them a call and let them know that you have spotted it. It has a couple significant little features that probably will be pretty easy to spot out. I just wish this on nobody.”

Lavely is pleading for the thieves to do the right thing.

“I would just tell them that they should really pray a lot and to bring my trailer home so I can get back to work. Hopefully, they grow a heart and don’t do this to anybody else. A lot of the small businesses, we get tools robbed and it impacts us greatly because this is our livelihood and that’s what we depend on to feed our families. At the end of the day, that’s inexcusable behavior. It’s just something you don’t do. I wish that they would just bring it home.”

