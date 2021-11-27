Small business owners in Colorado Springs share the the importance of shopping local this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Small Business Saturday is always the first weekend after Thanksgiving, but this year the impact and need is bigger than it has ever been.

There are several businesses in Colorado Springs that are participating in Small Business Saturday. One of those stores is Heartshake Studios in Old Colorado City.

Kit Hutchinson, has owned the store for a little over five years and sells handmade items from more than 200 different artists and brands. Hutchinson tells 11 News they are also one of those artists, which has always been the dream.

“I was selling my own art to other stores like this for five years or so and before that and I managed a store like this in California. Then it kinda been my dream to do this on my own and get to make my own creations and sell all the different artists and stuff that I like... So my husband and I got an opportunity to move here to Colorado Springs from California. I hit the ground running and immediately pulled this together and it’s just been a dream,” says Hutchinson.

More than 90% of businesses in Downtown Colorado Springs are locally owned and operated. When buying items at locally owned stores, a majority of the money comes back into the community. “Usually for every $10 that is spent, $7 of it will stay local in the community,” says Frances Padilla, from the U.S. small business administration.

With the pandemic and other natural disasters impacting local businesses hard over the last few years, they have taken a big hit. “Our community has been through a lot of disasters; the Waldo canyon, Black Forest floods, and now this everlasting pandemic,” says the Executive Director of Small Business Development Center, Aikita Marcoulier.

Business owners across Colorado Springs are thankful for those who shop local.

“When you give your money to a small business so much more of it stays in the local community; be it through paying local workers, or paying for the goods that come from local makers. Supporting a small business supports your whole community, not just that store” says Hutchinson.

As Small Business Saturday comes to an end, it’s still important to get out and shop your local stores. “While 2020 was important to shop local, it is so much more important to be shopping local here in 2021 at the end of it going into 2022. There’s a lot of support we need to give our communities to help her economy grow and healthy small businesses last,” says Marcoulier “We’re trying to do is really promote small business all the time, shop local all the time.”

