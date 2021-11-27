Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Dr. in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000 block of Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday. The cause was determined to be an unattended cigarette.

Firefighters say this is an important reminder for people to be careful when smoking or handling combustible material. They say the homeowner is lucky she wasn’t injured and the damage wasn’t worse, as fires can spread quickly due to the dry conditions.

Crews responded to the fire after 2 p.m. They were able to get the fire out before it spread inside the home. There’s extensive damage to the backside of the house as well as damage to the attic.

A woman was home at the time. She was able to get out safely with her pets.

Firefighters say cigarettes have been a big cause of fires lately. Especially grass fires due to people throwing cigarettes out the window.

Fire officials say we all need to be cautious right now.

“This is a really tough time of year for us with things right now and I think across our entire state because of the drought that’s going on. We haven’t had the moisture that we need,” said Lt. Aaron Mcconnellogue, Colorado Springs Fire Dept.

Fire officials say they’ve been busy these past couple weeks fighting fires. They are concerned about the dry weather that can help fuel a fire.

