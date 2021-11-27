Advertisement

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By midday Saturday, $1.39 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive around noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Stratmoor area as shooting investigation continues
1 dead in Thanksgiving shooting in east Pueblo
Toys for Tots in Southern Colorado
Toys for Tots experiencing new challenges for 2021 donations
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer
Suspect Navarro Cathey.
AMBER Alert canceled, 13-year-old girl is safe and suspect is in custody.

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Cooler today, warmer Sunday
Feeling great this weekend
Safety Saturday: Microwave safety
Safety Saturday: Safely reheating food after the holidays
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer