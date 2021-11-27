Air Force pounds UNLV 48-14 on senior day, but locked out of Mountain West title game

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force stuck with their forte from start to finish, racking up 511 yards on the ground to smash UNLV 48-14 Friday at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) did not attempt a pass in their victory, but rather used 14 different rushers to finish with a season-high performance on the ground. Junior Emmanuel Michel led the team with 123 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the win, a Utah State victory over New Mexico and a Boise State loss to #21 San Diego State locks the Falcons out of the Mountain West conference championship game. The Aggies and Falcons finish with an identical regular season record, but Utah State won the head-to-head tiebreaker 49-45 back in September.

Air Force awaits their bowl game selection, looking for their 3rd 10-win season in the last six years.

