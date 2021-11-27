Advertisement

Air Force pounds UNLV 48-14 on senior day, but locked out of Mountain West title game

Falcons 9-3, 6-2 finish 2nd in Mountain division
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force stuck with their forte from start to finish, racking up 511 yards on the ground to smash UNLV 48-14 Friday at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) did not attempt a pass in their victory, but rather used 14 different rushers to finish with a season-high performance on the ground. Junior Emmanuel Michel led the team with 123 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the win, a Utah State victory over New Mexico and a Boise State loss to #21 San Diego State locks the Falcons out of the Mountain West conference championship game. The Aggies and Falcons finish with an identical regular season record, but Utah State won the head-to-head tiebreaker 49-45 back in September.

Air Force awaits their bowl game selection, looking for their 3rd 10-win season in the last six years.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive around noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Stratmoor area as shooting investigation continues
1 dead in Thanksgiving shooting in east Pueblo
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County.
Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire
Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs...
Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning
Apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital

Latest News

Sun illuminates Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, late...
Empower Field at Mile High to require masks for public indoor spaces
Mountain West Football Standings as of Nov. 23
Here’s how Air Force football could make the Mountain West Championship Game
Hadji Barry discusses the regular season finale for Switchbacks FC Thursday at practice at...
Switchbacks FC’s Burke, Barry named finalists for USL Championship awards
Air Force junior RB Deandre Hughes celebrates a touchdown during the Falcons 41-39 triple...
Air Force’s Hughes named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week