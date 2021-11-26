Advertisement

Don’t let grinches steal Christmas! How to stay safe when holiday shopping

Keep your holiday merry and bright! Authorities have safety tips to deter crooks.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Goodbye turkey, hello Santa! The holiday shopping season is officially here!

As you head out for your Black Friday or Small Biz Saturday shopping, law enforcement have some tips to keep any grinches from stealing Christmas:

- Be aware of your surroundings when walking to/from your vehicle.

- Park in a well-lit area.

- If leaving purchases in your vehicle for any reason, hide them in the trunk. Make your car appear empty; anything left in plain view may entice thieves to break in.

- Carry purses close to your body instead of dangling by the straps and stash wallets inside an inner coat pocket or a front pants pocket to deter pickpockets.

- Teach children to go to a store clerk or security guard if you get separated.

Doing your shopping online? You may not be battling crowds, but the internet comes with its own set of risks. Follow these tips for a safe online shopping experience (information from the National Cybersecurity Alliance):

- Read reviews and check sites like the Better Business Bureau to see what kinds of experiences other customers had.

- Make purchases on a private network or by using your phone hotspot. Public Wi-Fi leaves you more vulnerable to crooks.

- If you receive an enticing offer via email or text, do your research before clicking. Check the company website to make sure the offer is legit.

- Keep tabs on your bank and credit card statements to make sure there’s no unauthorized activity.

