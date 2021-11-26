Colorado Springs police searching for car involved in hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a 2005 light green STS Cadillac that was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a motorcyclist Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle is described as a light green 2005 STS Cadillac, Colorado license plate BSUW67.

Police say the crash happened around 2:15p.m. near Colorado Avenue and 31st Street near Old Colorado City.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the car fled the scene.

They say the vehicle should have front end damage.

