11 Call For Action Special Edition: Consumer Reports holiday shopping tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say if you haven’t already started your holiday shopping, the time to do so is now.

“It’s really crunch time at this point,” said Anna Kocharian with Consumer Reports. “For those who like to wait until December, you might want to reconsider because shopping early is going to be the name of the game this holiday season.”

As Kocharian explains it, supply chain issues every step of the way are impacting deliveries and shopping this year.

“We have a lot of breaks in the supply chain,” she told 11 Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton. “Due to pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia, a lot of factories have shut down. So for products that are able to get out of these factories, we’re facing port congestion. And then once they do happen to get onto U.S. soil, there is a shortage of warehouse space, warehouse workers, truck drivers, so there are a lot of little breaks in the chain which are contributing to the shortages and empty shelves that we may be seeing in stores.”

Making it more critical than ever that you put as many days as you can between purchasing and your holiday celebration.

“It’s really important to shop early. That’s first and foremost what you want to do,” she said.

But all is not lost for procrastinators.

“A great alternative if you know you’re not going to be able to purchase something at the moment, is to shop local. With that, you don’t have to wait on shipping delays, you don’t have to wait on shortages, or potentially face out-of-stock items,” Kocharian said.

Other suggestions she had for shoppers:

- Consider gifts like subscriptions that start in January

- Purchase classes or lessons

- Digital gifts

“Get creative, shop local, donate to charities, sign up for classes. Digital gifts get there right away so you don’t have to wait on that. And think a little outside the box if you can’t find what you’re looking for in stores.”

