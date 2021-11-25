VASA Fitness issues statement regarding parking lot car break-ins, including Colorado Springs locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VASA Fitness sent out an email to customers hoping to help raise awareness addressing vehicle break-ins and preventing theft in their parking lots and surrounding areas.

Crime is on the rise in Colorado, according to VASA, particularly vehicle break-ins in parking lots. VASA added this included their parking lots. With the holidays right around the corner, Officer Wesley Wilkerson with the Colorado Springs Police Department said his department is working together with VASA in taking proactive measures to make sure members are safe.

Raising awareness and reporting any unusual activity is key. Members are advised not to keep personal belongings or anything of value left in their cars. Wilkerson says together as a community if you see something suspicious look out for each other and call the police immediately. Crimes of opportunity are prevented by thinking and planning ahead.

Leave valuables, such as gifts, and computers, at home. Be aware, and avoid being a victim. Criminals are always looking for easy opportunities to take advantage of.

If you notice suspicious activity, you can contact the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

