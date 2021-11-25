Advertisement

Thanksgiving the peak day for kitchen fires: How to keep your holiday fire-free!

From the National Fire Protection Association: Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking...
From the National Fire Protection Association: Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranked second and third, with both having nearly twice the daily average.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cook your turkey, not your home! Firefighters say Thanksgiving is the number one day of the year for kitchen fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are responsible for half of all reported house fires, more than 40 percent of all home fire injuries, and 20 percent of home fire deaths -- and these fires are far more likely to ignite Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

Don’t be a statistic! The NFPA offers the following tips for staying safe while cooking Thanksgiving dinner:

- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

- Set a timer for the oven.

- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

- Stay focused! Don’t get distracted while cooking.

- Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.

- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

- Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Click here for more kitchen safety tips courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department -- and what not to do if you’re frying a turkey!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

