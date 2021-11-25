Residents urged to shelter-in-place in Stratmoor neighborhood following shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents living just northeast of I-25 and South Academy are urged to stay inside and away from windows while deputies investigate a shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for the following person in connection with the incident:

ESPO on scene in the area of 1400 Willshire Dr. Secure your home, stay away from the doors/ windows. Be on the lookout for a black male, 6’ 2”, afro hair/ponytail, wearing a white t-shirt. If seen, 719-390-5555 / 9-1-1 if you are in immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/C4UFgbGo55 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 25, 2021

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

