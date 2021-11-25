Residents urged to shelter-in-place in Stratmoor neighborhood following shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents living just northeast of I-25 and South Academy are urged to stay inside and away from windows while deputies investigate a shooting.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for the following person in connection with the incident:
