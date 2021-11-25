Advertisement

National Geographic’s famed ‘Afghan Girl’ evacuated to Italy

FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop,...
FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop, shows a copy of a National Geographic magazine with the photograph of Afghan refugee Sharbat Gulla, from his rare collection in Islamabad, Pakistan.(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

Gulla gained international fame in 1985 as an Afghan refugee, after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic. McCurry found her again in 2002.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card and ordered her deported. She was flown to Kabul where the president hosted a reception for her at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

Italy was one of several Western countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country following the departure of U.S. forces and the Taliban takeover in August.

In a statement announcing Gulla’s arrival in Rome, Draghi’s office said her photograph had come to “symbolize the vicissitudes and conflict of the chapter in history that Afghanistan and its people were going through at the time.”

It said it had received requests “by those in civil society, and in particular by non-profit organizations working in Afghanistan” backing Gulla’s plea for help to leave the country.

Italy organized her travel to Italy “as part of the wider evacuation program in place for Afghan citizens and the government’s plan for their reception and integration,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County.
Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire
Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs...
Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Suspect Navarro Cathey.
AMBER Alert canceled, 13-year-old girl is safe and suspect is in custody.
Apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital

Latest News

Suspect vehicles tied to a shooting in Aurora.
2nd teen arrested following the shooting of 6 teens near a Colorado high school
Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it
Forest Christmas tree permits available online for the holiday season
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings