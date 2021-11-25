Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County.
Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs...
Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department

Latest News

Apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital
VASA Fitness partners up with law enforcement to crack down on parking lot break-ins
VASA Fitness issues statement regarding parking lot car break-ins, including Colorado Springs locations
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Those who are talking include Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dr. Alexis Burakoff,...
WATCH - CDPHE provides a COVID-19 update and Thanksgiving safety tips
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder