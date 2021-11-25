Advertisement

11 Call For Action Special Edition: Top scams and consumer issues of 2021

By KKTV
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our 11 Call For Action team is breaking down the top scams and consumer issues of 2021!

The year has seen scammers using the pandemic to their advantage as more people than ever turn to the internet for shopping, money matters -- and love. 11 Call For Action investigator Julie Martin sat down with one local woman who thought she fell in love with a soldier overseas -- only to lose thousands to a scammer.

“I have borrowed from my friends, my children, I’ve actually pawned jewelry that my mother who has passed, pawned my jewelry, just sent him money.”

And 11 Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton has important information from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on how to protect yourself from crooks preying on online shoppers:

“A couple of places where we’ve seen scammers really take advantage of online is first of all, puppy scams, lots of puppy scams and scams involving pets. So we’ve heard lots of different reports of fake websites that are selling very cute puppies and trying to get people to send money to ship those puppies. Additionally, there’s been lots of different issues with health products. Selling health products that never show up at your door that you might get charged extra for. Additionally, there’s a lot of scammers around the major retailers we have, like Amazon. Lots of scammers have tried to impersonate Amazon.”

Watch our 11 Call For Action half-hour special edition at the top of this page for these stories and other matters, including:

- How to avoid holiday frustration with supply chain issues threatening deliveries

- Unemployment fraud

- What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled during the holiday season

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County.
Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire
Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs...
Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Suspect Navarro Cathey.
AMBER Alert canceled, 13-year-old girl is safe and suspect is in custody.
Apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital

Latest News

online shopping scams
11 Call For Action Special Edition: Top scams and consumer issues of 2021
The shooting happened in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive around noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Stratmoor area as shooting investigation continues
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
1 dead in Thanksgiving shooting in east Pueblo