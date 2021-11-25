11 Call For Action Special Edition: Top scams and consumer issues of 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our 11 Call For Action team is breaking down the top scams and consumer issues of 2021!

The year has seen scammers using the pandemic to their advantage as more people than ever turn to the internet for shopping, money matters -- and love. 11 Call For Action investigator Julie Martin sat down with one local woman who thought she fell in love with a soldier overseas -- only to lose thousands to a scammer.

“I have borrowed from my friends, my children, I’ve actually pawned jewelry that my mother who has passed, pawned my jewelry, just sent him money.”

And 11 Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton has important information from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on how to protect yourself from crooks preying on online shoppers:

“A couple of places where we’ve seen scammers really take advantage of online is first of all, puppy scams, lots of puppy scams and scams involving pets. So we’ve heard lots of different reports of fake websites that are selling very cute puppies and trying to get people to send money to ship those puppies. Additionally, there’s been lots of different issues with health products. Selling health products that never show up at your door that you might get charged extra for. Additionally, there’s a lot of scammers around the major retailers we have, like Amazon. Lots of scammers have tried to impersonate Amazon.”

Watch our 11 Call For Action half-hour special edition at the top of this page for these stories and other matters, including:

- How to avoid holiday frustration with supply chain issues threatening deliveries

- Unemployment fraud

- What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled during the holiday season

