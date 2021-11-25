1 dead in Thanksgiving shooting in east Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in an east Pueblo neighborhood Thanksgiving morning.

Officers were called the area of Portland Avenue and 9th Street just before 7 on reported gunshots and found one person seriously injured inside a home. The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. He has not been identified at the time of this writing, and information on what led up to the shooting has not been released. There is currently no suspect description.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is urged to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

