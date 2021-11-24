Advertisement

Trying to bring back Christmas spirit, gifts including cash up to $100 left across Colorado Springs by the Ugly Sweater Elf

Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly Sweater Elf."(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person who only wants to be known as the “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to Bring back Christmas spirit and inspire a Pay It Forward movement.

Several KKTV viewers started reaching out Tuesday morning after they found little gifts at various locations across Colorado Springs. The gifts had a message on the front that read “IF YOU FOUND THIS, IT IS A GIFT FOR YOU! PLEASE OPEN!”

Those who did open the curious gifts were treated with cold hard cash.

11 News Reporter Nicole Heins had the chance to speak with the Ugly Sweater Elf about his good deeds. He told Heins it was his very first day of putting out “ugly envelopes” across the city at gas stations, bus stops and light poles. He added this was only the beginning, and what people find will only continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

The elf tells us he owes everything in his life to the Colorado Springs community and wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf explained. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One person who received the gift was a single mother of nine. She added this was a blessing in disguise. She said she only had $5 to her name for gas Tuesday morning when she found the foil-wrapped gift at the gas station. Inside was $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” Dani told 11 News holding back tears. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.

We asked what message Dani would share directly to the elf.

“Without Crying? I would tell him thank you,” Dani responded. “You restored my hope in mankind, basically.”

The following message was sent to 11 News earlier in the day:

