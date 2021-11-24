Switchbacks FC’s Burke, Barry named finalists for USL Championship awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two members of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC could end a memorable 2021 USL Championship season with some extra hardware.

On Tuesday, Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke was named a finalist for Coach of the Year in the USL, while forward Hadji Barry is a finalist for Most Valuable Player.

Burke led the Switchbacks to a 13-9-10 record in his first year as head coach, tying a club record with 49 points. The Switchbacks finished third in the Mountain Division and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Barry tied the USL Championship record with 25 goals in the season and added six assists. His blistering goal pace smashed the Switchbacks club record and established himself as one of the greatest strikers in Colorado Springs history. He was named USL Player of the Month twice in the 2021 season.

The Coach of the Year winner will be announced Nov. 27, while MVP will be released Dec. 1. More info on the finalists can be found on the USL Championship’s website.

