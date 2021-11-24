Advertisement

Switchbacks FC’s Burke, Barry named finalists for USL Championship awards

Hadji Barry discusses the regular season finale for Switchbacks FC Thursday at practice at...
Hadji Barry discusses the regular season finale for Switchbacks FC Thursday at practice at Weidner Field(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two members of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC could end a memorable 2021 USL Championship season with some extra hardware.

On Tuesday, Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke was named a finalist for Coach of the Year in the USL, while forward Hadji Barry is a finalist for Most Valuable Player.

Burke led the Switchbacks to a 13-9-10 record in his first year as head coach, tying a club record with 49 points. The Switchbacks finished third in the Mountain Division and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Barry tied the USL Championship record with 25 goals in the season and added six assists. His blistering goal pace smashed the Switchbacks club record and established himself as one of the greatest strikers in Colorado Springs history. He was named USL Player of the Month twice in the 2021 season.

The Coach of the Year winner will be announced Nov. 27, while MVP will be released Dec. 1. More info on the finalists can be found on the USL Championship’s website.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot and...
Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs
Unique tattoos on the body of an unidentified man.
Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Highway 24...
Person found shot inside car in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, suspect in custody

Latest News

Air Force junior RB Deandre Hughes celebrates a touchdown during the Falcons 41-39 triple...
Air Force’s Hughes named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Taylor and Richie talk Avs hockey
Broncos Breakdown hits the streets: How does Colorado Springs feel about the season??
Broncos Breakdown hits the streets: How does Colorado Springs feel about the season??
11/22/21
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Taylor and Richie talk Avs hockey