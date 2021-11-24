Advertisement

Serious crash closes Galley Road at Murray in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:09 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major intersection in Colorado Springs was closed Tuesday night for a serious crash.

Police couldn’t share much information other than the intersection of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard would be closed for several hours. The latest update came at about 9 p.m.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

