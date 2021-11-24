Advertisement

The remains of all the flooding victims in Poudre Canyon tragedy have been recovered

An aerial photo of the Poudre River following a mudslide that happened on on 7/20/21.
An aerial photo of the Poudre River following a mudslide that happened on on 7/20/21.(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for the fourth and final victim of a tragic flood in Colorado is over months after the destructive force of nature occurred.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shared an update Tuesday evening stating a resident found what she believed were human remains while hiking east of Rustic Road in Larimer County. The remains belonged to Diana Brown, who was from Texas. The mudslide in Poudre Canyon back on July 20 left search crews scrambling to locate the victims.

“We are relieved the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced,” part of a Facebook post by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reads. “All the victims of the Black Hollow Flood have now been located, recovered, and identified.”

The other victims included Richard Brown, Patricia Brown and David Brown.

You can see video of some of the destruction left behind below:

