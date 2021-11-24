Advertisement

Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning

Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Calls reportedly came in just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Calls reportedly came in just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers are currently in the area. At the time this article was written it was unknown how those two people died or their identities.

We have crews on the scene and are working to learn more information.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

