Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Calls reportedly came in just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

HAPPENING NOW ‼️



Officers are investigating a possible homicide in the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive. Please avoid the area.



What we know at this time:

- Call came in around 8:03 AM

- 2 deceased on scene

- Appears to be isolated incident, no threat to the public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 24, 2021

Officers are currently in the area. At the time this article was written it was unknown how those two people died or their identities.

We have crews on the scene and are working to learn more information.

BREAKING: @CSPDPIO says two people are dead on Hopeful Drive (near Oro Blanco and N. Carefree in Colorado Springs).



Homicide unit is on the way. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/STH8I4O0nO — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) November 24, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

