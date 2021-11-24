Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Calls reportedly came in just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers are currently in the area. At the time this article was written it was unknown how those two people died or their identities.
