MISSING: 13-year-old last seen in Aurora Tuesday
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police are looking for 13-year-old Ta-Kyrah Blackman. She was reportedly last seen Tuesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. Officers say Blackman was last seen in the 300 block of north Juliet Street in Aurora.
She is reportedly 4′9″ and has brown hair. A picture of Blackman can be seen at the top of this article and below.
Blackman was last seen wearing a green/black sweater with white floral PJ bottoms.
If you see her call 911 or the Aurora Police department at 303-627-3100.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
