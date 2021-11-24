Kidnapping and domestic violence suspect arrested, victim rescued by authorities according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a long list of charges including kidnapping and assault on a peace officer following a brief chase Monday night in El Paso County.

According to the the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call at about 10 p.m. on Monday stating Kenneth Archuleta was in a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Hampton South. The area is south of Colorado Springs just off B Street and north of S. Academy Boulevard.

“As deputies arrived in the area in marked patrol vehicles, Kenneth drove away at a high rate of speed,” a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The victim of the domestic violence related charges for which Kenneth was wanted, an adult female, was observed to be inside the vehicle. It was later determined she was being held against her will.”

Deputies along with troopers from Colorado State Patrol eventually located the vehicle nearby and at one point Archuleta “intentionally” rammed an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Archuleta tried to flee, but his vehicle stopped running and he was quickly taken into custody. The sheriff’s office is reporting the woman in his car was rescued and treated for minor injuries.

Archuleta is facing the following charges:

-1st-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

-Vehicular eluding

-Intimidation of a victim or witness

-2nd-degree kidnapping

-2nd-degree assault on a peace officer

-Vehicular assault

-Criminal mischief

-Multiple misdemeanor charges

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, TESSA of Colorado Springs has a 24/7 safe line available at 719-633-3819.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.