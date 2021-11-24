Holiday DUI enforcement begins Wednesday, El Paso County holds #1 spot for DUI convictions in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we get close to Thanksgiving, Several local law enforcement agencies are partnering with CDOT and Colorado State Patrol for the Heat is on Campaign. This enforcement period begins Wednesday, November 24, and goes until Sunday, November 28.

CDOT says there have been more than 198,000 drivers in Colorado that have been charged with DUI’s since 2010. Last year during this time (November 20 - 30) 104 law enforcement agencies across Colorado arrested 354 impaired drivers.

“Even one life taken by an impaired driver is one too many,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With so many alternative transportation options, there’s no excuse to drive after consuming an impairing substance. If you plan on drinking or consuming marijuana, don’t drive. It is that simple.”

In a press release, CDOT says “A DUI conviction after fines, legal fees, and increased insurance, can cost a person over $13,000. Many people are repeat DUI offenders”.

The five counties with the highest number of people with two or more DUI convictions in 2020 are:

El Paso- 764

Larimer- 466

Jefferson- 454

Adams- 409

Arapahoe- 391

Local law enforcement agency plans and arrest results across the state can be found here.

Law enforcement officials say alcohol continues to be involved in most instances of impaired driving, but cases involving drugs are also on the rise.

“Your Colorado State troopers and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to eliminate the threat that impaired drivers present to motorists on our roadways,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “History has shown us that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend is an extremely popular time for people to gather and excessively drink. Don’t ruin your holiday or anyone else’s, plan for a sober ride.”

