Here’s how Air Force football could make the Mountain West Championship Game

Falcons host UNLV to wrap 2021 regular season
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force football’s chances to make their first Mountain West title game since 2015 isn’t as far-fetched as you might think.

The Falcons (8-3, 5-2 MW) are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the Mountain Division with Utah State (8-3, 5-2 MW) and Boise State (7-4, 5-2 MW). All three teams play their final regular season game on Friday.

Air Force would clinch a berth in the Mountain West Championship game if:

  • Air Force, Boise State, and Utah State all lose OR all win (Falcons win the three-way tie)
  • Air Force wins AND Utah State loses (Air Force holds the tiebreaker over Boise St.)

Boise State plays San Diego State, and Utah State hosts New Mexico. Both games kickoff before Air Force’s game against UNLV.

There also a (very small) chance the Falcons could host the Mountain West title game if the previous scenarios fall in Air Force’s favor. For that to happen, Fresno State would have to clinch the West Division (with a win and a San Diego State loss). Then the Falcons and Bulldogs, holding an identical record, would wait for next week’s computer rankings to decide the host, as the pair did not play head-to-head in 2021. The Mountain West combines rankings from Wolfe, Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix and Billingsley as a tiebreaker.

The Falcons host UNLV (2-9, 2-5 MW) Friday at Falcon Stadium to wrap up their regular season schedule. Kickoff is at 1:30pm.

