Advertisement

‘General Hospital’ fires actor Steve Burton over COVID-19 vaccination mandates

FILE - This July 26, 2012 file photo shows actor Steve Burton at the Disney ABC panel for...
FILE - This July 26, 2012 file photo shows actor Steve Burton at the Disney ABC panel for "General Hospital" in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 were denied.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Steve Burton announced on Instagram that he was released from “General Hospital” for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions were denied.

“This is about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this,” Burton said in his video post on Instagram.

Burton went on to say how grateful he is for his time with “General Hospital” and hopes that maybe he could return to finish his role on the show after the mandates are lifted.

“I love it there,” he said of the soap opera. “I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful.”

Burton was unsure of what his last air date would be and said it may have already happened.

“I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. It’s always been my perspective, so I’m excited to see what the future brings,” Burton said, ending the post by wishing everyone an “awesome Thanksgiving.”

Throughout his career, Burton has won two and has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, according to IMDB. He’s also a four-time winner of the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County.
Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department
A truck rammed through several fences of one Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Truck rams through fence in east Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having benzene
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden names women of color to lead White House budget office
Pikes Peak Regional Building says a permit was approved Tuesday for new where the old Sears...
Apartments being built where old Sears builidng used to be at the Chapel Hills Mall
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs