Forest Christmas Tree Permits Available Online for the Holiday Season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Christmas tree permits for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are now available. You must purchase your permits online.

“Selecting and cutting a tree is a fantastic way for families and friends to engage with the forest,” said Deputy Forest and Grassland Supervisor Jim Pitts. “It is a great way to make holiday memories together while improving forest health by removing trees from densely-populated stands.”

Permits for the San Carlos, Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts are $10 per tree and $20 per tree at the South Park, South Platte, and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts, plus a “nominal transaction fee”.

Visitors should have a printed permit with them and Follow all stipulations and recommendations when cutting down Christmas trees.

Permits for the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Park, and South Platte Ranger Districts are on sale now; while permits for the Pikes Peak Ranger District are available beginning November 26, 2021.

Permits are also not transferable, nor may they be extended from one year to the next.

