Empower Field at Mile High to require masks for public indoor spaces

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Ahead of the Sunday Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Empower Field at Mile High will require masks for all public indoor spaces.

This comes a day after Denver made the announcement they were going to require masks and is in compliance with the Denver Public Health ORder.

Fans will need to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, at any public indoor space at Empower Field such as the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, indoor portions of stadium clubs, suite level corridors, and the press box.

In a press release, the Denver Broncos say masks will not be required in suites considered private spaces or the outdoor seating bowl or general concourse areas.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.