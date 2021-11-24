Advertisement

Deputies arrest ‘Grinch’ who stole a vehicle in Highlands Ranch

A woman is in custody after reportedly stealing a vehicle. Tuesday night before 8 p.m. deputies found a stolen vehicle in HIghlands Ranch parked near a business off of Broadway.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody after reportedly stealing a vehicle. Tuesday night before 8 p.m. deputies found a stolen vehicle in Highlands Ranch parked near a business off of Broadway.

Deputies made a plan to position patrol cars in a way that would not let the driver leave the area after contact. As deputies drove up, the driver reportedly put the car into reverse, backed over a grassy embankment into one of the patrol cars. She then reportedly drove forward ramming another patrol car.

Deputies acted quickly and took her into custody. The name of the suspect has not yet been released but deputies say they found various packages from across the county in the vehicle.

It's not even Christmas yet and we already arrested a Grinch. Last night shortly before 8:00pm our deputies located a...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

No one was injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

