Crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital

Apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs
Apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs(KKTV/Julie Martin)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The fire was at the Wind River Place Place Apartments. The complex is northwest of Old Colorado City off N. 19th Street. According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple people were taken to the hospital. It isn’t clear how severe their injuries are. At least one officer was being treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Crews received the call at about 3:57 p.m. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Just after 4 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the following:

