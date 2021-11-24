Crews respond to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The fire was at the Wind River Place Place Apartments. The complex is northwest of Old Colorado City off N. 19th Street. According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple people were taken to the hospital. It isn’t clear how severe their injuries are. At least one officer was being treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Crews received the call at about 3:57 p.m. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Just after 4 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the following:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 923 N 19TH ST; WIND RIVER PLACE APARTMENTS. Engine 3 on scene reporting smoke showing from the 3rd floor. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 24, 2021

