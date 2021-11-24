Colorado Springs Airport begins seasonal Southwest Airlines flights to Houston and San Antonio

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Airport has started the season service for Southwest Airlines to Houston (HOU) and San Antonio (SAT). The announcement was made Wednesday with select dates in November, December, and January.

The inaugural flight to San Antonio departed at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, November 20 and the first Houston flight departed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, November 23.

The Seasonal flight schedule is below:

COS-HOU (12 flights):

Dates:

Nov 23,24,28,29

Dec 23,26,27,28,29,30

Jan 2,3

Times:

COS-HOU: 4:55 p.m. – 8:25 p.m.

HOU-COS: 4:50 p.m. – 6:05 p.m.

COS-SAT (16 flights):

Dates:

Nov 20,23,24,27,28,29

Dec 18, 23,26,27,28,29,30

Jan 1, 2, 3

Times:

COS-SAT: 3:50 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

SAT-HOU: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

