Colorado Disability Funding Committee Launches Holiday Extravaganza License Plate Configuration Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an online auction for the rights to use a variety of Colorado license plate configurations. This sale includes holiday, skiing, snowboarding, family, and other themed configurations. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for new and innovative ideas that improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities in Colorado.

This sale includes 63 license plate configurations, including: 2022, 1STSNOW, COOKIE, DANCER, GOTSKIS, JINGLE, MRCLAUS, SLEIGH, and XOXOX. Auction winners receive the exclusive right to use the configuration on their vehicle registered in Colorado. The sale is online only and ends at 8:00PM MST on Friday, November 26, 2021.

https://events.handbid.com/lp/holiday-extravaganza-sale

“What better gift can you give than a customized license plate configuration?” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Proceeds from the sale of these license plate configurations support programs that increase quality of life for people with disabilities, so even if you are buying the configuration for your own vehicle, you are still giving to a good cause!”

In June the Colorado Disability Funding Committee awarded four grants for $10,000 each. One of the organizations funded was Family Voices Colorado to create and distribute educational materials to families with young children who are deaf-blind.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $85,000 in 2021 from the sale of 110 license plate configurations and has awarded $40,000 in grants.

The committee holds auctions frequently and offers grant opportunities as funding allows.

Follow their activities at https://disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov/.

