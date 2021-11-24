Advertisement

Colorado Disability Funding Committee Launches Holiday Extravaganza License Plate Configuration Sale

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an online auction for the rights to use a...
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an online auction for the rights to use a variety of Colorado license plate configurations(Denver Governor's office)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an online auction for the rights to use a variety of Colorado license plate configurations. This sale includes holiday, skiing, snowboarding, family, and other themed configurations. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for new and innovative ideas that improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities in Colorado.

This sale includes 63 license plate configurations, including: 2022, 1STSNOW, COOKIE, DANCER, GOTSKIS, JINGLE, MRCLAUS, SLEIGH, and XOXOX. Auction winners receive the exclusive right to use the configuration on their vehicle registered in Colorado. The sale is online only and ends at 8:00PM MST on Friday, November 26, 2021.

https://events.handbid.com/lp/holiday-extravaganza-sale

“What better gift can you give than a customized license plate configuration?” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Proceeds from the sale of these license plate configurations support programs that increase quality of life for people with disabilities, so even if you are buying the configuration for your own vehicle, you are still giving to a good cause!”

In June the Colorado Disability Funding Committee awarded four grants for $10,000 each. One of the organizations funded was Family Voices Colorado to create and distribute educational materials to families with young children who are deaf-blind.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $85,000 in 2021 from the sale of 110 license plate configurations and has awarded $40,000 in grants.

The committee holds auctions frequently and offers grant opportunities as funding allows.

Follow their activities at https://disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov/.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Pueblo County.
Massive marijuana grow discovered in a Colorado home after crews called to a house fire
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department
A truck rammed through several fences of one Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Truck rams through fence in east Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two people at a home near Austin Bluffs...
Police investigating after 2 people were found dead Wednesday morning
Pikes Peak Regional Building says a permit was approved Tuesday for new where the old Sears...
Apartments being built where old Sears builidng used to be at the Chapel Hills Mall
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a crash that happened just before 9 p.m....
Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Colorado Spings Airport generic
Colorado Springs Airport begins seasonal Southwest Airlines flights to Houston and San Antonio