CDPHE provides a COVID-19 update and Thanksgiving safety tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health is holding a press conference Wednesday morning. State officials will be talking about COVID-19 and Thanksgiving safety tips.

Those who are talking include Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dr. Alexis Burakoff, CDPHE Medical epidemiologist, Nicole Comstock, CDPHE Outbreak and Field Epidemiologist Manager, and Dr. Eric France, CDPHE Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. We will stream the press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.