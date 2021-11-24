Apartments being built where old Sears builidng used to be at the Chapel Hills Mall
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 300 new apartment units are coming to Colorado Springs.
Pikes Peak Regional Building says a permit was approved Tuesday for the demo project to begin. These new apartments will reportedly go where the old Sears building was at the Chapel Hills Mall.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
