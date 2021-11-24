Apartments being built where old Sears builidng used to be at the Chapel Hills Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 300 new apartment units are coming to Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak Regional Building says a permit was approved Tuesday for the demo project to begin. These new apartments will reportedly go where the old Sears building was at the Chapel Hills Mall.

Have you been to the Chapel Hills Mall lately? The old Sears is almost completely gone. Demo will make way for more apartments that just got permitted yesterday.



300 new units. The project is a sister project to the 312 unit complex we told you about yesterday. #development pic.twitter.com/Ee0I5YD1q7 — Pikes Peak Regional Building (@PPRBD) November 24, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.