AMBER Alert: 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Ta-Kyrah Blackman.

An AMBER Alert was issued at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was last seen Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Officers say Blackman was last seen in the 300 block of N. Juliet Street in Aurora.

She is 4′9″ and has brown hair. A picture of Blackman can be seen at the top of this article and below.

Blackman was last seen wearing a green/black sweater with white floral PJ bottoms.

If you see her call 911 or the Aurora Police department at 303-627-3100.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Have you seen Ta-Kyrah? #AtRisk #Runaway



Ta-Kyrah is 13 (at-risk due to age) & left her home near 1st/Havana at appx 1:30p today. She was wearing green/black sweatshirt & white floral pants.



If you have seen Ta-Kyrah, or know where she might be, please call the police. pic.twitter.com/RiHEC85TyX — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.