AMBER Alert: 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Colorado
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Ta-Kyrah Blackman.
An AMBER Alert was issued at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
She was last seen Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Officers say Blackman was last seen in the 300 block of N. Juliet Street in Aurora.
She is 4′9″ and has brown hair. A picture of Blackman can be seen at the top of this article and below.
Blackman was last seen wearing a green/black sweater with white floral PJ bottoms.
If you see her call 911 or the Aurora Police department at 303-627-3100.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
