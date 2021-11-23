Truck rams through fence in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck rammed through two backyards coming to rest at a deck. Officers tell 11 News crews the driver ran from the scene.

This happened in the backyard of several homes on the east side of the city near Fountain and Powers. Colorado Springs Police Department has officers on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

