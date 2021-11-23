Advertisement

Truck rams through fence in east Colorado Springs

A truck rammed through several fences of one Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday morning.
A truck rammed through several fences of one Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday morning.(KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck rammed through two backyards coming to rest at a deck. Officers tell 11 News crews the driver ran from the scene.

This happened in the backyard of several homes on the east side of the city near Fountain and Powers. Colorado Springs Police Department has officers on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot and...
Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs
Unique tattoos on the body of an unidentified man.
Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
12-year-old boy among those shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs according to Hollister Police Department
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Highway 24...
Person found shot inside car in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, suspect in custody

Latest News

11.23.21
Warm and windy Tuesday
Gov. Polis news conference slate
Governor Polis to give update on COVID-19 Tuesday
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has issued a mask requirement in indoor settings for the city of...
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issues mask requirement starting Wednesday
The mobile site arrived at the Citadel Mall on Nov. 1, 2021, and is expected to remain there...
COVID-19 treatment now available in El Paso County to all qualifying people, no longer need a doctor’s referral