Shooting in Pueblo leaves one victim in serious condition

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - The shooting happened just after two o’clock on Sunday afternoon at the Val-U Stay Inn on North Hudson Avenue just off of Highway 50.

Police say it is unusual for a shooting to occur in broad daylight near such a busy intersection.

There are several guests currently staying at the motel, and police tell me they have identified a suspect after talking to potential witnesses.

Officers are not releasing the name of that suspect, or the victim at the moment.

They do tell me that the motel is located in a high crime area, but not an area that is known for shootings.

“We are investigating it and hopefully in a short period of time we will have an affidavit and someone in custody.” says Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police department.

The victim did survive the shooting but is currently hospitalized and in serious condition.

