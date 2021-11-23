Advertisement

Shooting in Pueblo leaves one victim in serious condition

By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - The shooting happened just after two o’clock on Sunday afternoon at the Val-U Stay Inn on North Hudson Avenue just off of Highway 50.

Police say it is unusual for a shooting to occur in broad daylight near such a busy intersection.

There are several guests currently staying at the motel, and police tell me they have identified a suspect after talking to potential witnesses.

Officers are not releasing the name of that suspect, or the victim at the moment.

They do tell me that the motel is located in a high crime area, but not an area that is known for shootings.

“We are investigating it and hopefully in a short period of time we will have an affidavit and someone in custody.” says Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police department.

The victim did survive the shooting but is currently hospitalized and in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police on the scene of a possible shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
2 people dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near Memorial Park
File photo.
Police: Window broken after multiple people throw rocks, bottles, and bricks in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot and...
Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody, Julian Espinoza, following a...
Suspect in custody after reportedly stabbing woman near King Elementary in Security-Widefield
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

The shooting happened on just after two o’clock on Sunday afternoon at the Val-U Stay Inn on...
WATCH - Shooting in Pueblo leaves one victim in serious condition
Unique tattoos on the body of an unidentified man.
Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
11/22/21
If you’re an iPhone user having issues with the KKTV app, there is an easy fix!
gap
All lanes of I-25 in the Gap set to open by mid-December 2021