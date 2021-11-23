Pueblo Police help deserving family with Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A family in Pueblo is giving thanks to Pueblo Police and Walmart for their kindness this holiday season.

A woman from Pueblo reportedly had her car stolen recently with her entire Thanksgiving dinner inside. Officers say they were able to find the vehicle but the thanksgiving meal was gone!

Pueblo Police teamed up with Walmart to help give the family a Thanksgiving meal and the officers gave Christmas gifts for her kids.

Great work to everyone involved!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.