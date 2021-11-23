Advertisement

Pueblo Police help deserving family with Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts

A family in Pueblo is giving thanks to Pueblo Police and Walmart for their kindness this...
A family in Pueblo is giving thanks to Pueblo Police and Walmart for their kindness this holiday season.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A family in Pueblo is giving thanks to Pueblo Police and Walmart for their kindness this holiday season.

A woman from Pueblo reportedly had her car stolen recently with her entire Thanksgiving dinner inside. Officers say they were able to find the vehicle but the thanksgiving meal was gone!

Pueblo Police teamed up with Walmart to help give the family a Thanksgiving meal and the officers gave Christmas gifts for her kids.

Great work to everyone involved!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Required sign.
3 Colorado counties will have new face mask requirements starting Wednesday
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot and...
Vigil held for victim of Memorial Park shooting in Colorado Springs
Unique tattoos on the body of an unidentified man.
Help identify man found dead near a Colorado Springs park; authorities share unique tattoo photos
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Highway 24...
Person found shot inside car in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, suspect in custody

Latest News

The mobile site arrived at the Citadel Mall on Nov. 1, 2021, and is expected to remain there...
COVID-19 treatment now available in El Paso County to all qualifying people, no longer need a doctor’s referral
Fire crews responded to the area near Elm Avenue and Chestnut Street in Canon City just after...
1 person, 1 pet die in Canon City mobile home fire Tuesday
The annual lighting ceremony at the Pueblo County Courthouse is happening at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pueblo County Courthouse lighting to honor healthcare and frontline workers Tuesday
PikeRide logo
PikeRide continues expansion into Manitou Springs with third bike share hub