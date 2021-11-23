Pueblo County Courthouse lighting to honor healthcare and frontline workers Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The annual lighting ceremony at the Pueblo County Courthouse is happening at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Pueblo County officials say this year they are honoring healthcare and frontline workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

The fireworks will be synchronized to music. The public is invited to come out to the courthouse to watch the fireworks show.

There will also be music, food trucks, hot cocoa, first responder vehicles on display, and a Christmas tree.

