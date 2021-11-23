Advertisement

Police looking for suspect allegedly involved in a carjacking

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect who was reportedly involved in a robbery Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area near South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road just before 5:15 a.m. for a carjacking. When they got to the scene officers spoke with the victim who had minor injuries.

The victim stopped at a gas pump when an unknown man reportedly approached him, assaulted him with a firearm, and left with the vehicle.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

