Police looking for suspect allegedly involved in a carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect who was reportedly involved in a robbery Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area near South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road just before 5:15 a.m. for a carjacking. When they got to the scene officers spoke with the victim who had minor injuries.

The victim stopped at a gas pump when an unknown man reportedly approached him, assaulted him with a firearm, and left with the vehicle.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.