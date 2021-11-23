PikeRide continues expansion into Manitou Springs with third bike share hub

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, PikeRide will open its third bike share hub in Manitou Springs at Hiawatha Gardens.

“We are excited to work alongside Manitou Springs to provide healthy, single-passenger mobility options for more members of our community. We believe that PikeRide can make a difference in health, happiness, and mobility,” said Pike Ride Executive Director Jolie Nesmith.

Nancy Fortuin, Mayor Pro Tem, Manitou Springs City Council says, “The City is excited to see mobility opportunities expanded to allow for easier non-motorized transit in Manitou Springs. This further supports how great of a location Hiawatha Gardens is to park your car and ride a bike into our downtown district!”

PikeRide is a local nonprofit electric bike provider. and is currently participating in a year-long pilot program in the area. Currently, there are hubs installed at Schryver Park and the Manitou Springs Econolodge.

